Dubravka conceded once in Saturday's clash against the Cherries on Antoine Semenyo's 67th minute curler into the far corner, which came on Bournemouth's lone shot on target despite 16 total attempts. He was otherwise protected by a compact block that repeatedly forced Bournemouth wide or off target. Dubravka didn't register a save during the match, marking the first time this season in the Premier League that he failed to do so. The goalie will look to contribute more in the next fixture against Everton on Saturday.