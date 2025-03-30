Fantasy Soccer
Martin Frese Injury: Selected for Parma bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Frese (knee) has been called up for Monday's clash with Parma.

Frese will be available after missing about five months because of a serious knee problem and will start being eased into action. He'll deputize primarily Nicolas Valentini in the back. He featured five times before going down, registering seven crosses (zero accurate), 13 tackles, six interceptions and 14 clearances.

