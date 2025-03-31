Martin Frese News: Available from bench
Frese (knee) is on the bench for Monday's match against Parma.
Frese has made the team sheet Monday after he was expected to coming into the contest, with the defender finding a place on the bench. He has yet to play since September due to the long term injury and will hope to work back into a decent role while avoiding injury, starting in three of his five appearances before the injury.
