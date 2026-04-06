Martin Frese News: Five corners in defeat

Frese had three shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Frese led the Verona attack Saturday with five corners and matched a team-high with one accurate cross in a 1-0 home defeat versus Fiorentina. In addition to his attacking output, the versatile defender contributed two tackles (one won) and three clearances to the defensive effort across his 90 minute shift. Frese has created four chances and made 15 clearances across his last five appearances (four starts).