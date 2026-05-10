Martin Frese News: Records five tackles versus Como

Frese recorded two interceptions, two clearances and one cross (one accurate) and won three of five tackles in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Como.

Frese moved to the flank, supplanting Domagoj Bradaric, following Nicolas Valentini's return from suspension, but still picked up more stats in the back than in the final third. He has registered multiple clearances in six appearances on the trot (all starts), racking up 25 (18 won) and adding 18 crosses (six accurate), nine interceptions and six chances created over that span, with one clean sheet. In addition, this marked his 12th straight outing with multiple clearances (35 total).