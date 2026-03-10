Martin Frese News: Strikes from distance in win

Frese scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Bologna.

Frese ran onto a loose ball at the top of the box Sunday and struck in cleanly into the corner of the net to open the scoring for Verona in their 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Bologna. In addition to his goal, the central defender contributed two tackles (one won), three interceptions, four clearances and one block to the defensive effort across his 90 minutes of play. After missing three mid-January fixtures due to an undisclosed muscle issue, Frese has made five appearances (four starts) across Verona's last six matches.