Martin Odegaard Injury: Absent again
Odegaard (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Sporting.
Odegaard is not an option Wednesday, after he was unlikely to play, with the midfielder back on the sidelines due to another injury. It is unknown if he is trending towards a return for Sunday's match against City, an even bigger loss if he misses that match. Since Feb. 7, he has only been able to start two games due to injury.
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