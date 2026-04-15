Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard Injury: Absent again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Odegaard (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Sporting.

Odegaard is not an option Wednesday, after he was unlikely to play, with the midfielder back on the sidelines due to another injury. It is unknown if he is trending towards a return for Sunday's match against City, an even bigger loss if he misses that match. Since Feb. 7, he has only been able to start two games due to injury.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
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