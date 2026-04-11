Martin Odegaard Injury: Absent against Bournemouth

Odegaard (undisclosed) was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, according to the club.

Odegaard had been replaced in Tuesday's UCL win over Sporting CP with coach Mikel Arteta describing the change as partly tactical and partly precautionary, but his absence from the squad against Bournemouth Saturday suggests the discomfort may be more significant than initially indicated. Kai Havertz is expected to operate as the number 10 against the Cherries in his absence, with Arsenal keeping their captain fresh for what figures to be a crucial European night on Wednesday. The club will monitor his progress over the coming days before making a final call on his availability for the second leg against the Sportinguitas.