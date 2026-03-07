Martin Odegaard Injury: Could return late March

Odegaard (knee) is still dealing with an injury and could return in late March, according to Norway manager Stale Solbakken, per Football London. "He's going to rebuild and be crucial for Arsenal in April-May and maybe late March."

Odegaard doesn't look ready to rejoin the action for the Gunners just yet, as he's still battling a knee issue that has sidelined him for four of the last five games. The playmaker will likely need additional recovery time, with a potential return targeted for late March if everything stays on track. It's a significant setback for Arsenal, considering the captain is a locked-in starter when fully fit. In his absence, the starting XI has to be reshuffled, with Eberechi Eze or Kai Havertz to step into the number 10 role to run the attack while Odegaard remains on the sidelines.