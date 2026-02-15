Martin Odegaard Injury: Dealt minor knee injury

Odegaard suffered a minor knee injury and is to be tested ahead of Sunday's match against Wigan Athletic, the player told Charles Watts of Caught Offside. "Hopefully it's not too bad. We'll see how it goes in the build-up to today's game and over the next few days. I tried to clear the ball as it came down, but instead kicked into the player a bit, and ended up over-stretching my leg, which pinched the knee. I was able to carry on, but on Friday morning, it was very sore, so I was worried, of course, but thankfully it looks like it's not too bad."

Odegaard only played 45 minutes Thursday from the bench but was dealing with some issues after, as he overstretched his leg, injuring his knee in the process. The good news for the midfielder is that it does appear to be minor, as he will be tested and see how he feels ahead of Sunday's FA Cup match. Even if they do decide to rest him for the non-league match and against a weaker opponent, he appears to be unlikely to miss much more time, only dealing with soreness thus far.