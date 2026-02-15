Martin Odegaard Injury: Doesn't play Sunday

Odegaard was not an option for Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic and is questionable for Wednesday's match against Wolves, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "With Martin, we have to wait and see, obviously, he picked that knock on the action where we conceded the goal, and he wasn't fit for today."

Odegaard is still dealing with his minor knee injury and will now need further testing ahead of Wednesday's match, unlikely to continue missing much more time. The club will hope for his return after he missed the FA Cup game, likely left out for cautious reasons against a weaker opponent. He is a crucial starter for the club, so his return is being awatied on, recording one goal and four assists this season.