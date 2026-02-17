Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard Injury: Hopeful to face Tottenham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Odegaard (knee) is eying a return against Tottenham on Sunday, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "No, for Wolves [Martin's] not going to be fit, but for Sunday we're very hopeful that he can be with us."

Odegaard is not going to be an option Wednesday and will save himself another match, instead focusing his return on the North London Derby on Sunday. This is already the midfielder's 12th missed match of the season, a rough spell as the club has had to do without their lead attacking midfielder at full health for much of the season. He will now focus on the match against Tottenham, looking to add to his five-goal contributions this season and earn the start in his return.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
