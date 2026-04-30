Martin Odegaard Injury: Injury fears after UCL clash

Odegaard's fitness is a concern after his exit due to knee discomfort in Wednesday's Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid, Simon Collings of The Sun reports.

Odegaard is expected to be assessed ahead of the next Premier League contest versus Fulham, with the extent of his injury still unclear. The midfielder has struggled with physical issues throughout the season, but he has now made three consecutive starts in all competitions. Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka should see increased outings if the Norwegian faces a new absence.