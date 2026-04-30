Martin Odegaard Injury: Injury fears after UCL clash
Odegaard's fitness is a concern after his exit due to knee discomfort in Wednesday's Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid, Simon Collings of The Sun reports.
Odegaard is expected to be assessed ahead of the next Premier League contest versus Fulham, with the extent of his injury still unclear. The midfielder has struggled with physical issues throughout the season, but he has now made three consecutive starts in all competitions. Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka should see increased outings if the Norwegian faces a new absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 349 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 349 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)12 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics17 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More