Martin Odegaard Injury: Late call for Saturday

Odegaard (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Fulham, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Let's see."

Odegaard is feared to have suffered an injury in UCL play, and that leaves him needing some testing for Saturday, left as a late call. The true question is whether the club will turn to him if he is on the verge of fitness, as Eberechi Eze has seemed more explosive and influential when on the field since Odegaard's return from a previous injury. That said, with the midfielder on the verge of making the team sheet, he appears more likely to find a bench role either way, not risking him before UCL action on Tuesday.