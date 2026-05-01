Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard Injury: Late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Odegaard (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Fulham, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Let's see."

Odegaard is feared to have suffered an injury in UCL play, and that leaves him needing some testing for Saturday, left as a late call. The true question is whether the club will turn to him if he is on the verge of fitness, as Eberechi Eze has seemed more explosive and influential when on the field since Odegaard's return from a previous injury. That said, with the midfielder on the verge of making the team sheet, he appears more likely to find a bench role either way, not risking him before UCL action on Tuesday.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
SOC
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
13 days ago