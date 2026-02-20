Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard Injury: Late call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Odegaard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Well, we have to wait until tomorrow. But there is a big possibility that they are available for the game."

Odegaard looks to be a late call for Sunday and will need some testing, with a late fitness test to decide his availability. That said, he should attempt to train on Saturday again, with that giving a good perspective of where he is in health. The major concern is whether he will be able to start or not, possibly beginning on the bench after two games missed and being a late call.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
SOC
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
Author Image
Luke Atzert
9 days ago
FPL Gameweek 26 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
SOC
FPL Gameweek 26 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW23
SOC
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW23
Author Image
Luke Atzert
28 days ago