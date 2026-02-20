Martin Odegaard Injury: Late call for Sunday
Odegaard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Well, we have to wait until tomorrow. But there is a big possibility that they are available for the game."
Odegaard looks to be a late call for Sunday and will need some testing, with a late fitness test to decide his availability. That said, he should attempt to train on Saturday again, with that giving a good perspective of where he is in health. The major concern is whether he will be able to start or not, possibly beginning on the bench after two games missed and being a late call.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW269 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 26 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider11 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2424 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2424 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2328 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More