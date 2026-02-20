Martin Odegaard Injury: Late call for Sunday

Odegaard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Well, we have to wait until tomorrow. But there is a big possibility that they are available for the game."

Odegaard looks to be a late call for Sunday and will need some testing, with a late fitness test to decide his availability. That said, he should attempt to train on Saturday again, with that giving a good perspective of where he is in health. The major concern is whether he will be able to start or not, possibly beginning on the bench after two games missed and being a late call.