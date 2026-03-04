Martin Odegaard Injury: Left on sidelines
Odegaard (knee) is out for Wednesday's match against Brighton.
Odegaard is not yet an option despite the late call for Wednesday, with the knee injury still a lingering issue. This remains a heated point, as the medical staff continues to fail to have a key midfielder fit, missing 13 games this season due to injury. A return in Cup play could take place this weekend, although it is unknown whether they will risk him against Mansfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW284 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 288 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 288 days ago
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2621 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 26 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More