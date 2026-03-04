Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard Injury: Left on sidelines

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Odegaard (knee) is out for Wednesday's match against Brighton.

Odegaard is not yet an option despite the late call for Wednesday, with the knee injury still a lingering issue. This remains a heated point, as the medical staff continues to fail to have a key midfielder fit, missing 13 games this season due to injury. A return in Cup play could take place this weekend, although it is unknown whether they will risk him against Mansfield.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
