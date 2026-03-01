Martin Odegaard Injury: Not risked Sunday
Odegaard (knee) is out for Sunday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Unfortunately, Martin is still not feeling totally comfortable with that knee injury, and we decided not to risk him."
Odegaard is not going to play Sunday as he is still recovering from some knee pain despite appearing off the bench in his last outing. This looks to be to preserve the player and ensure no further injury, with a busy few weeks ahead for the club. With two more games in quick succession this coming week, it is unknown if the club will push him again until fully ready, especially with massive UCL matches ahead.
