Martin Odegaard Injury: Out against Everton
Odegaard (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Everton.
Odegaard will miss Saturday's clash against Everton as he continues to deal with a knee injury that has already kept him out of the last four matches. The midfielder was considered a late call but ultimately was not fit enough to feature. Odegaard has only played twice since the start of February due to repeated injury issues, and the club may choose to remain cautious to avoid another setback, with Eberechi Eze starting in his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2814 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2818 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2818 days ago
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2631 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 26 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More