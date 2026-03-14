Martin Odegaard Injury: Out against Everton

Odegaard (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Everton.

Odegaard will miss Saturday's clash against Everton as he continues to deal with a knee injury that has already kept him out of the last four matches. The midfielder was considered a late call but ultimately was not fit enough to feature. Odegaard has only played twice since the start of February due to repeated injury issues, and the club may choose to remain cautious to avoid another setback, with Eberechi Eze starting in his absence.