Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard Injury: Out against Fulham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Odegaard (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Fulham.

Odegaard has been unable to pass the testing that had left him as a late call following the injury feared during UCL play, confirming his absence for the weekend as the club prioritize his availability for Tuesday's UCL action over any unnecessary risk on Saturday. The Norwegian had been operating in Eberechi Eze's shadow since returning from his previous injury, with the latter appearing more explosive and influential in the meantime, meaning his absence from the starting lineup is unlikely to significantly disrupt the side's rhythm. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as Arsenal assess whether he can be ready in time for the high-stakes European fixture ahead.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
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