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Martin Odegaard Injury: Possibility to make Everton match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Odegaard (knee) is a late call for Saturday's match against Everton, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We'll see, we will have to wait and see, and speak to the doctors on whether they are involved or not."

Odegaard is still dealing with his injury, but could make a return after missing out midweek, now a late call to face the Toffees. The midfielder will then hope to end his brutal run of injuries, having only played twice since the start of February. Even if he is an option, a bench spot is likely, not wanting to risk further injury after multiple relapses this season.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
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