Martin Odegaard Injury: Potential option for Cup final
Odegaard (knee) is a late call for Sunday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We have another session, so let's see if [he] can make it."
Odegaard will need to be tested and train ahead of Sunday's contest, with that hopefully making the midfielder an option. If he does appear, it is unknown what role he will hold in such a major match, potentially not an option for most of the match after only two appearances since the start of February. That said, a bench role will likely be his role to start if fit, working back into a starting role as minutes build up, although he will have to make the team sheet first.
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