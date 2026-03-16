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Martin Odegaard Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Odegaard (knee) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen and is doubtful for Sunday's Carabao Cup match against Manchester City, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Yes, both of them are out. So we're really pushing, he really wants to try to be available, but we'll have to wait and see in the next few days when he trains with the team how he feels. We know the game that we're going to be playing in a few days again, and the more players that we have the better."

Odegaard is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen and is doubtful for Sunday's Carabao Cup match against Manchester City due to a knee injury that has already forced him to miss five straight matches. The Norwegian will be evaluated over the coming days to monitor the progress of the injury. The midfielder has featured only twice since early February due to recurring injury issues, with Eberechi Eze expected to continue in the starting XI.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
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