Martin Odegaard Injury: Set for return
Odegaard (knee) is an option for Tuesday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "They are available, they are in the squad, both of them."
Odegaard is back in the mix after he had to sit out over the weekend, with the midfielder appearing to be left out more for caution after being cleared just days later. This will give the club another threat in the attack, as he is usually the base of most of their attacks. However, with Eberechi Eze being a bit more energetic and productive as of late, it will be interesting to see if Arteta gives Exe the nod, especially with Odegaard having some concerns throughout the season.
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