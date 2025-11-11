Odegaard has been out since the start of October due to a knee injury and is still working on progressing through his rehabilitation, although he is still some ways away from a return. That said, it appears the Norwegian will not be playing with his national team as expected due to his injuries, just traveling with them for training and support. He is still hopeful about a return after the break, but this does raise some concerns for the midfielder, appearing to be in a race to be fit for Arsenal's return against Tottenham on Nov. 23.