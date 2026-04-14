Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard Injury: Still absent, unlikely Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 4:59am

Odegaard (undisclosed) was not present at Arsenal's open training session Tuesday, making him unlikely to feature in Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Sporting CP, according to James Benge of CBS Sports Football.

Odegaard had already missed Saturday's fixture against Bournemouth with an issue he picked up during the first leg, and his continued absence from training is a significant concern for Arsenal heading into what is a must-win European night. The Norwegian captain is Arsenal's most important creative presence and losing him for the second leg would be a major blow, with Kai Havertz the most likely candidate to continue operating as the number 10 in his absence. The club will hopefully provide a clearer picture on his status closer to kickoff.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
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