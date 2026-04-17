Martin Odegaard Injury: Still trying for return

Odegaard (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We will try again. Some players are quite close, but the turnaround is short, so we will try tomorrow to push everybody, and if they are in good condition, they will be part of us, and if not, they won't. They haven't been in the last few weeks, unfortunately."

Odegaard has missed the past two games due to his injury and is still not yet a confirmed option, needing to try for a spot on Sunday. He will have Saturday to test his legs and train again, hopefully leading to his return in their massive match with title implications. He started in the two matches he returned in before hitting the sidelines again, potentially starting immediately if deemed fit to face City.