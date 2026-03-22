Martin Odegaard Injury: Still waiting on return
Odegaard (knee) is out for Sunday's Carabao Cup Final against Manchester City.
Odegaard looks to be still recovering as his club takes a cautious approach, with the attacker still not an option. He will have the international break over the next week to focus on recovery, hopefully an option to play soon after. He last played in February, as the club continues to play and lead the league without their star midfielder.
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