Martin Odegaard Injury: Subs off with injury in UCL
Odegaard was forced to exit Tuesday's Champions League clash with Sporting CP after being treated for an apparent muscular blow during the second half.
Odegaard was somewhat involved in his team's attacks but ultimately failed to make an impact and ended up with a new fitness concern. Having struggled with a knee issue that prevented him from playing in March, the midfielder is now at risk of being sidelined again. In that case, Kai Havertz could return to the starting XI, with Eberechi Eze (calf) adding an option if he recovers before the Norwegian.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates6 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List14 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2838 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2842 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2842 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More