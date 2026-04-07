Martin Odegaard Injury: Subs off with injury in UCL

Odegaard was forced to exit Tuesday's Champions League clash with Sporting CP after being treated for an apparent muscular blow during the second half.

Odegaard was somewhat involved in his team's attacks but ultimately failed to make an impact and ended up with a new fitness concern. Having struggled with a knee issue that prevented him from playing in March, the midfielder is now at risk of being sidelined again. In that case, Kai Havertz could return to the starting XI, with Eberechi Eze (calf) adding an option if he recovers before the Norwegian.