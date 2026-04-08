Martin Odegaard Injury: Substitution deemed precautionary
Odegaard was dealing with a leg discomfort that forced him to be replaced in Tuesday's UCL win over Sporting CP, although manager Mikel Arteta commented that the change was "partly tactical" and also "precautionary", per Mehdi Gokal of CaughtOffside.com.
Odegaard could avoid a serious issue, but he's unlikely to get a lot of playing time in the short term given that he has recently struggled with injuries, and there could be some risk of him suffering a new setback. If the midfielder is fit enough to appear in upcoming contests, he'll compete with Kai Havertz for a central attacking midfield spot, looking to produce offensive stats.
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