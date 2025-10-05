Odegaard will be set for assessment in the next few days, as the midfielder has been confirmed to have suffered an MCL injury in Saturday's win against West Ham. This has also forced him to withdraw from the Norwegian national team, likely looking at multiple weeks out as he recovers. This will likely force a change, as he is unlikely to be fit after the international break, with Declan Rice (back), Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino likely to make up the midfield three. The hope will be that his absence isn't too long, already missing a few games this season and delayed due to a previous injury.