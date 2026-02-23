Martin Odegaard News: Assists in return
Odegaard assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
After missing the last two matches due to a knee injury, Odegaard made his return to the pitch Sunday when he replaced Eberechi Eze in the 77th minute. He made an impact in his return as he assisted Viktor Gyokeres' goal in the 94th minute which put the icing on the cake of a dominant rivalry win. Now that he's back healthy, there's a good chance he'll return to the starting XI Sunday in the important match versus Chelsea.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2612 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 26 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider14 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2427 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2427 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2331 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More