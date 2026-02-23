Martin Odegaard News: Assists in return

Odegaard assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

After missing the last two matches due to a knee injury, Odegaard made his return to the pitch Sunday when he replaced Eberechi Eze in the 77th minute. He made an impact in his return as he assisted Viktor Gyokeres' goal in the 94th minute which put the icing on the cake of a dominant rivalry win. Now that he's back healthy, there's a good chance he'll return to the starting XI Sunday in the important match versus Chelsea.