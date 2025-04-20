Martin Odegaard News: Assists in win
Odegaard tallied an assist in Arsenal's 4-0 win Sunday against Ipswich Town.
The midfielder was all over the place, creating five chances for Arsenal and netting an assist on the first goal of the game. Odegaard should get some playing time Wednesday against Crystal Palace and has a chance to do more damage in the final third. Palace have allowed 45 goals in EPL play this season.
