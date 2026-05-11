Martin Odegaard News: Delivers one assist off bench
Odegaard assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over West Ham United.
Odegaard came off the bench in the second half in Sunday's 1-0 win against West Ham and made an immediate impact, picking his way into the area with composure before cutting the ball back precisely for Leandro Trossard to finish and break the deadlock with seven minutes remaining. The Norwegian captain's introduction changed the dynamic of a match that had looked set for a goalless draw, with his vision and technical quality in tight spaces providing the creative spark his side had been missing. Odegaard has now registered six Premier League assists this season, level with Leandro Trossard for the team lead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 366 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 366 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction Today: Best Bets, Picks & Odds (Champions League May 5)7 days ago
-
World Cup
Underdog World Cup Best Ball Strategy: How to Draft the World Pup Contest10 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3420 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Odegaard See More