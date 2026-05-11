Martin Odegaard News: Delivers one assist off bench

Odegaard assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Odegaard came off the bench in the second half in Sunday's 1-0 win against West Ham and made an immediate impact, picking his way into the area with composure before cutting the ball back precisely for Leandro Trossard to finish and break the deadlock with seven minutes remaining. The Norwegian captain's introduction changed the dynamic of a match that had looked set for a goalless draw, with his vision and technical quality in tight spaces providing the creative spark his side had been missing. Odegaard has now registered six Premier League assists this season, level with Leandro Trossard for the team lead.