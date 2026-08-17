Martin Odegaard News: Encouraging display in Shield win

Odegaard put in an encouraging performance as Arsenal beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "He missed five or six months for different things and it was extremely difficult for him to get any momentum. I'm sure this year if we can maintain him fit, available with the players around him, we're going to see a very different Martin. I sense from the first day that he joined that he has something else on the belly that he wants to prove and show because the team needs it as well"

Odegaard dealt with injury issues throughout last season, which limited him to 24 Premier League appearances and 16 starts with a modest goal and six assists compared to previous campaigns, before rediscovering his form at the World Cup with four assists across five appearances for Norway. As Arsenal's captain and undisputed number 10, his vision and passing range remain central to how the champions build their attack when he's available, and this performance offers an early sign of the impact manager Mikel Arteta believes he can have if he stays healthy. Odegaard is expected to build on this momentum as the new season begins.