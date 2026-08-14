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Martin Odegaard News: Expects bounce-back season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Odegaard is expected to have a bigger impact this season after injury issues limited his consistency last year, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "I think those two cases, him and Bukayo as well, I see something else. Obviously they had some issues last year and they couldn't have the consistency levels that they know they can bring to the team. So there is a big margin and a big gap there that I think the team is going to benefit from because I can see the desire in them"

Odegaard dealt with injury issues throughout last season, which limited him to 24 Premier League appearances and 16 starts with a modest one goal and six assists compared to previous campaigns, before rediscovering his form at the World Cup with four assists across five appearances for Norway. As Arsenal's captain and undisputed number 10, his vision and passing range remain central to how the champions build their attack when he's available. Odegaard is expected to build on that momentum as the new season gets underway.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
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