Martin Odegaard News: Helps in win Sunday

Odegaard assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Odegaard got his fourth assist of the season to help get the only goal on the day against Chelsea. He is averaging about 3.2 crosses and 2.1 chances created per game, scoring twice in 21 PL appearances, 20 of them coming as starts.