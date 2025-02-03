Fantasy Soccer
Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard News: Nets opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Odegaard scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 5-1 victory versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Odegaard had the early opener in Sunday's route of City, finding the net in the second minute. This marks his second goal of the season, bringing him to five goal contributions in 16 league appearances. He also has two goals in his past three outings across all competitions.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
