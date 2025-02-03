Martin Odegaard News: Nets opener

Odegaard scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 5-1 victory versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Odegaard had the early opener in Sunday's route of City, finding the net in the second minute. This marks his second goal of the season, bringing him to five goal contributions in 16 league appearances. He also has two goals in his past three outings across all competitions.