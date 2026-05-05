Martin Odegaard News: Option from bench
Odegaard (knee) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Atletico Madrid.
Odegaard is back in the side Tuesday, but not as an option from the get-go, instead picked for the bench. This is not too surprising after Eberechi Eze showed more production in the first leg, especially with Odegaard still battling injuries. However, he should return to some starting time as the Gunners attempt to close out a Premier League title.
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