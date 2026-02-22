Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard News: Picked for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Odegaard (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Tottenham.

Odegaard is no longer injured and is finally back fit Sunday, with the midfielder picked for the bench. He will likely see time to test his legs before a return to the starting XI, hoping to prevent further injury after already missing quite a bit of time this season, looking to add to his five-goal contributions.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
