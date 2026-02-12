Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard News: Playing vs. Brentford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 10:59am

Odegaard (undisclosed) is on the bench for Thursday's game against Brentford.

Odegaard passed a late fitness test and will be an option off the bench for the Gunners in this London derby. The star playmaker should see minutes in this game, particularly if Arsenal have any problems trying to break down Brentdord's defensive line.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
