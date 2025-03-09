Martin Odegaard News: Productive in Sunday's draw

Odegaard recorded five shots (three on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Manchester United.

After an incredible midweek performance at PSV in the Champions League, Odegaard had another productive outing in Sunday's draw. Although he did not record a goal contribution, he set season highs in shots (five) and shots on target (three), adding three chances created for the seventh time this season. He also recorded six crosses, took six corners and won two duels in his full 90 minutes of action.