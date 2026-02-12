Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard News: Quiet 45-minute outing in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Odegaard took one shot (zero on goal) and sent in one cross (zero accurate) as a substitute in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Odegaard was healthy enough to play the second half of the midweek game after missing one match with a minor issue. The midfielder had delivered an assist off the bench in his last appearance before suffering the injury, and he could now be a solid option for offensive production and perhaps a few set pieces if he features in a No. 10 role in Kai Havertz's (strain) absence.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
