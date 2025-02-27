Martin Odegaard News: Six corners taken in draw
Odegaard generated six crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest.
Odegaard attempted six crosses from corners but only completed one as Arsenal failed to score at Nottingham Forest. In total, he has scored only once and provided one assist in his last 13 Premier League games. He has created a total of 10 chances in his last five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now