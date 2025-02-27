Fantasy Soccer
Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard News: Six corners taken in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Odegaard generated six crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Odegaard attempted six crosses from corners but only completed one as Arsenal failed to score at Nottingham Forest. In total, he has scored only once and provided one assist in his last 13 Premier League games. He has created a total of 10 chances in his last five games.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
