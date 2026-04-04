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Martin Odegaard News: Starting during return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Odegaard (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton.

Odegaard is in the starting XI for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton after passing late fitness testing following a month out. The midfielder returns as a key piece in attack, though the staff is taking a calculated risk given his recent injury setback.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
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