Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard News: Starts against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 7:29am

Odegaard (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Manchester City.

Odegaard is back from his two-match absence for the major contest against City, starting in his typical midfielder role. The major concern is if he will be ready for the pace of the match, having only played four times since Feb. 7. Either way, this is solid news for the club, needing their star midfielder to close out what has been an impressive campaign.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
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