Martin Odegaard headshot

Martin Odegaard News: Starts, plays 61 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Odegaard recorded two shots (one on target) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Southampton.

Odegaard returned to play in FA Cup play Saturday, appearing in a match for the first time since Feb. 22 due to injury. Unfortunately for the midfielder, it was a rough match to return in, recording three chances created but still seeing his side lose. He will now focus on getting back up to speed for UCL and league play as his club tries not to squander another trophy.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
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