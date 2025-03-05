Martin Odegaard News: World class performance against PSV

Odegaard scored two goals and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Tuesday's 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven.

Odegaard produced a standout performance Tuesday against PSV in the Champions League with two goals and one assist. He now has three goals and one assist in six appearances in the competition. The midfielder has been less productive this season compared to last year, but this display could provide a confidence boost. He will aim to carry that form into Sunday's match against Manchester United and Wednesday's second leg against PSV.