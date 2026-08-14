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Martin Ojeda Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Ojeda (thigh) is back in training with the group Friday and could be available for Saturday's MLS match against Cincinnati, according to Alonso El Inca.

Ojeda has missed Orlando's last two MLS matches and all three Leagues Cup fixtures with a thigh injury, a significant blow given his 11 goals across 15 appearances this season and his role as the club's primary set-piece taker. His return to training marks an encouraging step, with Antoine Griezmann having filled in during his absence, remaining in the starting lineup and handling set-piece duties. Ojeda is expected to be further evaluated ahead of Saturday's match to determine his availability.

Martin Ojeda
Orlando City SC
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