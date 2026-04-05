Martin Ojeda News: Attempts five shots

Ojeda generated five shots (two on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 6-0 loss to Los Angeles Football Club.

Ojeda finished with five shot attempts in Saturday's ugly loss to LAFC, with all of them coming after the match was already out of reach, and he still could not get one past Hugo Lloris despite repeatedly finding room on the left side of the box. He has now gone two straight MLS matches without a goal after opening the season with two finishes in his first four appearances. Ojeda will need to get that early-season edge back in a hurry, as the Lions now sit 14th in the Eastern Conference with only Philadelphia below them.