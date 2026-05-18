Martin Ojeda headshot

Martin Ojeda News: Decent day attacking

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Ojeda recorded four shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlanta United.

Ojeda was all around in the attack Saturday but was unable to make an impact, as the forward recorded four shots and four crosses to no avail. This comes after a brace in his last match, obviously showing some decent value with 10 shots in his past two games. That said, he sits tied for fifth in goals in MLS play this season, earning nine.

Martin Ojeda
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Ojeda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Ojeda See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025