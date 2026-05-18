Martin Ojeda News: Decent day attacking

Ojeda recorded four shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlanta United.

Ojeda was all around in the attack Saturday but was unable to make an impact, as the forward recorded four shots and four crosses to no avail. This comes after a brace in his last match, obviously showing some decent value with 10 shots in his past two games. That said, he sits tied for fifth in goals in MLS play this season, earning nine.